August at the library

There are still a lot of fun things to do this summer at the Windham Public Library. To begin with, there are two exciting exhibits on display. The first is a showing of photography by the talented Jesse MacDonald and the other is a beautiful presentation of felt art created by local artist Cathy Dodge. But that’s not all. There are Wednesday movies at 1 p.m. throughout the month. Kids can continue to enjoy Lab Coat Adventures on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. and there are dance parties on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. To be sure you don’t miss out on the summer fun, call the library at 892-1908 for more details.

Life in the 1800s

Join the Windham Historical Society and speaker John R. Manoush at 7 p.m. Aug. 26, at the Little Meetinghouse, 719 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham, for a talk about life in the 1800s. Manoush is a member of the Raymond-Casco Historical Society who has developed a special interest in 19th century life. He will discuss the everyday activities that people would have engaged in during that time period: their work, homes, what they would have been eating and drinking, how they spent their leisure time and more. The program promises to offer great insight into the day-to-day lives of many local residents way back then. A $5 donation is appreciated if you attend. Light refreshments will be served.

Summer photo contest

Have you captured a special moment with your child enjoying a lovely summer day or snapped a picture of your cherished pet frolicking playfully in your yard? Well, it’s not too late to enter your favorite summer photo into the Windham Parks & Recreation Department’s Summer Photo Contest. They’re looking for photos of your family, your pets or nature shots that capture the beauty of Maine summers. It’s easy to enter. Just go online to windhamrecreation.com to register and upload your photo. You can also mail your photo with a completed registration form to Windham Parks & Recreation, 8 School Road, Windham, Maine 04062, or you can stop by their office and drop off your registration form and photo in person. All photos taken between June 22 and Aug. 30 are eligible. The entry deadline is 4 p.m. Aug. 30, so get going and start snapping away.

Vets and contributions welcome

The Windham Veterans Center welcomes all local veterans to attend their weekly coffee gatherings on Wednesday mornings between 9 and 11 a.m. Enjoy coffee and doughnuts as you socialize with others who have served in the military service. This is also a time when the center welcomes anyone from the community who wants to drop off food to be given to the Portland VET-CENTER homeless Veterans Food Pantry. Nonperishable food can be brought to the Windham Veteran’s Center where it will be sorted and then delivered to Portland the next day. The center is located at 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, behind Hannaford.

