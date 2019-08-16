The Dayton shooter, with his legally purchased rifle, was able to kill nine people, and injure 27 more in the space of 30 seconds. The El Paso shooter, also with a legally purchased rifle, was able to kill 20 people and injure 27 (two of whom have since died) before police arrived in six minutes.

There’s no sane reason that high-capacity assault rifles should be available to ordinary civilians. Background checks are not the answer to this problem.

It’s time to renew the 1994 U.S. Assault Weapons Ban, which was allowed to sunset in 2004. Each of us is vulnerable as long as they’re so readily available.

Chris Kilmer

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: