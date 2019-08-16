I’d like to ask Maine’s lobstermen to take this rare opportunity to repay the ocean that provides their living. They are being offered a choice: They can pitch in to help save the North Atlantic right whale from extinction. Or they can save a few thousand dollars.

They can help rescue these awesome creatures, which have lived in this ocean for millions of years. Or they can set the trap line that could kill the last one.

How would they like to be remembered? I hope they choose to be heroes.

Lisa W. Dallyn

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: