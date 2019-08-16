I’d like to ask Maine’s lobstermen to take this rare opportunity to repay the ocean that provides their living. They are being offered a choice: They can pitch in to help save the North Atlantic right whale from extinction. Or they can save a few thousand dollars.
They can help rescue these awesome creatures, which have lived in this ocean for millions of years. Or they can set the trap line that could kill the last one.
How would they like to be remembered? I hope they choose to be heroes.
Lisa W. Dallyn
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Dinner, music planned to benefit fuel fund
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Soil tour health tour offered at Bumbleroot
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Aug. 16
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Aug. 16
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Aug. 16