SEBAGO — At a putting contest held Aug. 3 at the home of Pamela and David Donohue, Bill Lewis came out on top, with a 13 for six holes.
The Donohues, their children and grandchildren hosted the fundraiser for the third time to benefit the Spaulding Memorial Library.
Jim Loughlin was the overall runner-up. Connie Robichaud won first place in the women’s division, and Christine Bradbury was the runner-up.
