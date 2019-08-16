SEBAGO — At a putting contest held Aug. 3 at the home of Pamela and David Donohue, Bill Lewis came out on top, with a 13 for six holes.

The Donohues, their children and grandchildren hosted the fundraiser for the third time to benefit the Spaulding Memorial Library.

Jim Loughlin was the overall runner-up. Connie Robichaud won first place in the women’s division, and Christine Bradbury was the runner-up.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: