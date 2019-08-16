SIDNEY — Maine State Police responded in large numbers Friday following reports of a person barricaded inside of a home on Richard Road.

More than a dozen state police cruisers could be seen parked along the road Friday afternoon.

Emergency dispatch reports said a person was barricaded in a residence and that the state police tactical team was on scene. Richard Road is a short dead-end road off Middle Road, which intersects with exit ramps for Interstate 95.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: