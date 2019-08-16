SIDNEY — Maine State Police responded in large numbers Friday following reports of a person barricaded inside of a home on Richard Road.
More than a dozen state police cruisers could be seen parked along the road Friday afternoon.
Emergency dispatch reports said a person was barricaded in a residence and that the state police tactical team was on scene. Richard Road is a short dead-end road off Middle Road, which intersects with exit ramps for Interstate 95.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook youth track puts in strong showing at State Meet
-
Local & State
Maine State Police in standoff with man reportedly barricaded inside Sidney home
-
Local & State
Robert Indiana’s caretaker rebuts accusations of neglect
-
Arts & Entertainment
Slideshow: Woodstock fans flock to concert site for festival’s 50th anniversary
-
Arts & Entertainment
FCC slaps 6-figure fines on ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for using emergency alert tones