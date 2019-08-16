NEW YORK — World, meet Pauline.
Aidy Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great aunt, but the “Saturday Night Live” star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles, a solid, a stripe and a gingham.
She dubbed the shirtdress the Lovington and it sells for $175 on paulineny.com.
In a video on the site, Bryant explains, “I’ve been a fat lady my whole damn life” and was always looking for clothes. She wanted easy, simple, cool and comfortable but couldn’t find what she liked. Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks.
Bryant says that was life changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
FCC slaps 6-figure fines on ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ for using emergency alert tones
-
Local & State
Project that helped Brunswick-area homeless youth revived through partnership
-
UMaine Sports
Lynn Coutts leaving UMaine to take position at Denver
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates College receives its largest-ever federal grant
-
Local & State
Bizarre counterfeit bills targeting readers of Jewish authors alarm Brunswick library