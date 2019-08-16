WASHINGTON — President Trump plans to meet Friday with Cabinet officials and other senior national security advisers to begin making arrangements for a step-by-step U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, a person familiar with the president’s plan said.

A second U.S. official said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is among Cabinet officials who will meet with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Trump’s New Jersey golf resort.

Related Headlines U.N.: Monthly Afghan civilian casualties highest since 2017

The session will review results of months of diplomatic outreach by Trump’s special envoy, former U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and military plans to begin a phased withdrawal of U.S. forces and end the longest U.S. war.

The Trump administration would withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in exchange for concessions from the Taliban, including a cease-fire and a renunciation of al-Qaeda, as part of an initial deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war.

The agreement would require the Taliban to begin negotiating a larger peace deal directly with the Afghan government, a sticking point that has left the U.S.-allied Kabul government fearful that Trump is abandoning them.

Zhalilzad has publicly assured Kabul that the U.S. will not ‘cut and run,'” but Trump alarmed the Afghans by saying last month that he could end the war “in a week” by dropping huge bombs, but would not do so.

The withdrawal U.S. officials plan to present to Trump could cut the number of American troops in the country from roughly 14,000 to between 8,000 and 9,000, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. That number would be nearly the same as when Trump took office.

The plan has taken shape after months of negotiations between the Taliban and Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born American diplomat who was appointed by the Trump administration last year to jump-start talks. Officials said an agreement could be finalized ahead of the Afghan presidential election in September, though they cautioned that Taliban leaders could delay and that significant challenges remain.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous