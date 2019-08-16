WESTBROOK — Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of a Thursday night fire at an apartment house at 35 Lamb St. that displaced six residents. There were no injuries.

Firefighters arriving at the scene after a 911 call about 10 p.m. saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the basement windows, the Westbrook Fire Department posted on Facebook.

“An aggressive fast attack was initiated by first arriving engine company while a secondary company provided primary and secondary searches of the apartment units to ensure that all occupants were able to get out of the building,” the department said.

The Red Cross said they are working with the displaced residents.

