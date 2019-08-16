WESTBROOK and BREWER–Some 65 athletes dotted this summer’s Westbrook youth track roster, and the majority of them earned berths at the recent State Championship meet, held in Brewer on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Westbrook even produced a pair of individual State Champs – Madison Boucher in the 13/14 girls Shot Put and Ava Anderson in the 11/12 girls Javelin – and a pair of State Champ relay outfits, in the 9-10 girls 4×400 and the 9-10 coed 4×100.

“Ultimately we qualified 46 athletes for the State Meet,” coach Mark Campbell said. “Heading into the meet, our goal was to maintain the momentum the program had developed in its first two years and hopefully surpass our point total from our stellar performance in 2018.”

Boucher’s winning throw landed at 33-00.00, while Anderson’s landed at 70-07.00. Meanwhile, the girls 4×400 outfit – comprising Faith Stoddard, Greta Krantz, Madison Ross and Gianna Figucia – won in 6:19.06. The coed 4×100 contingent (Stoddard, Krantz, Penual Kiza and Ryan Garber) took their title in 1:07.04.

Other notable efforts included Garber’s in the 9/10 100, where he finished second in 14.79, and in the 9/10 200, where he finished second again, this time in 31.45. Ross took second in the 9/10 1500 in 6:11.08; Boucher third in the 13/14 Discus at 67-04; Anderson fourth in the 11/12 Shot Put at 22-07.25; and Figucia fourth in the 9/10 Shot Put at 18-06.00

The girls 13/14 4×100 quartet – Haylee Bridges, Rose Dinh, Megan Garber and Haley Ball – took second in 56.86. Dinh finished fourth in the 13/14 Long Jump (14-09.00), Ball fourth in the 13/14 400 (1:07.34), Silas Anderson third in the boys eight-and-under Javelin (54-04) and Jameson Campbell fourth in the boys eight-and-under 800 Racewalk (5:23.69).

“Based on our consistency from last summer, the future for Westbrook Track and Field looks bright,” Campbell said. “We hope to continue creating a love for this sport at the youth level over the next five to 10 years that will give back to both the middle and high school programs for years to come.”

Campbell took a moment to wish some of his athletes well as they move onto the next stage of their track and field lives: “We are excited,” he said, “to watch Gwen Catalano, Mackinna Campbell, Haley Bridges, Rose Dinh and Eleanor Backman continue their track and field careers beyond the walls of our youth summer program.”

