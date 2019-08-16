Amy Dolloff, 46, of Naples was summonsed Aug. 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Mathew Ross, 34, of Westbrook was summonsed Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.

Michael Hansen, 38, of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.

Jason Palmiter, 50, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 8 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

David Jones, 29, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 9 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Madeline Loomis, 24, of Portland was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

