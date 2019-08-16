Amy Dolloff, 46, of Naples was summonsed Aug. 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Mathew Ross, 34, of Westbrook was summonsed Aug. 7 on a charge of failure to give notice of accident by quickest means.
Michael Hansen, 38, of Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of hold-house for other agency.
Jason Palmiter, 50, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 8 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
David Jones, 29, of Windham was summonsed Aug. 9 on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and unlawful possession of cocaine.
Madeline Loomis, 24, of Portland was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Soil tour health tour offered at Bumbleroot
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Aug. 16
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Aug. 16
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Aug. 16
-
New England
Massachusetts vehicle registry suspends another 869 driver licenses