YARMOUTH — The school community is feeling “shell shocked,” the superintendent of schools said Friday, following the death of School Committee member Philip Jones.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said Jones, 56, died unexpectedly Aug. 11 after a brief illness.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 603 Bayview St. Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth is handling the arrangements.

The town will hold a special election Sept. 10 to fill the remainder of Jones’ School Committee term, which expires in June 2020. Voting will be in the Community Room at Town Hall, according to the town clerk’s office. Nomination papers are available now and must be returned to the clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Dolloff said Friday that Jones’ death “is a tragic loss not only for his family, but for our entire community.”

He called Jones, who was also the parent of two recent high school graduates, “a wonderfully intelligent, thoughtful, and sensible gentleman. He was a real pleasure to work with. Maybe the most notable thing I will miss about Philip is his sense of humor and his ability to laugh at himself. His dry, quick wit made an appearance at almost every meeting.”

“His role as a husband and father always came first for Philip, (and) in that sense, as in many others, he was a role model for how all of us should be,” the superintendent added. “I am not looking forward to our next School Committee meeting, as he has sat right next to me for the past five years, and I know I will feel this loss even more acutely when I look to my left to find he is not there.”

Legally known as John Philip Alexander Hoblyn Jones, a tribute on the funeral home website called Jones “a gentleman, scholar and caring friend” who was also “a wonderful father, husband, brother and son. Philip was beloved for good reason.”

“He read good books, hated cheese and gave back generously to his adopted (hometown of) Yarmouth,” the tribute said.

Another contributor said, “In the few years I knew Philip, he impressed me with his kindness and congeniality. He was an active, engaged, and caring member of the Yarmouth community and a steward of the town’s impressive school system.”

And a local teacher said, “I loved running into Philip. He cared so deeply about kids and learning and his town. His loss leaves such a hole in our community.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: