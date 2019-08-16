WATERBORO – Participants at the York County Blues Fest had such a good time last summer that the organizers have decided to do it again.

The Second Annual York County Blues Fest is set to rock Waterboro’s Friendship Park on Old Alfred Road next Saturday from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Headliners include Grammy and Keeping Blues Alive Award-winners The Paul Nelson Band, Magic Dick and Shun Ng, plus Mike Hayward’s Blue Lions, along with Schoenfeld & Wescott, and Waterboro’s own Deej SG, with Thom Hanes and Bunk.

Nelson was the guitarist, manager and producer for Johnny Winter. Magic Dick was the harmonica player for J. Geils Band and Shun is an award-winning guitarist, said David Lowe, the event chairman.

For Lowe, the event is part of life in Waterboro and bringing people together.

“The town of Waterboro has been working to bring residents and visitors together from all walks of life to share in the universal joy of music, beginning with the free summer Concerts in the Park series started in 2017,” Lowe said.

“With the backing of the Waterboro Recreation Department and local businesses we have been able to add the York County Blues Festival, which brings local and international acts to small-town Maine,” Lowe said. “It’s a quality event provided to the public at low-cost and conveniently close to home. These types of gatherings also serve as a reminder that we are ultimately one people who can enjoy life together in this great country.”

Proceeds from the concert will go to the town’s Park Improvement Fund.

“We’d love to one day build a pavilion to support our Summer Concerts in the Park series and our Blues Fest,” Waterboro Parks and Recreation Director Todd Smith said. “Music is a great way to bring the community together.”

Lowe said attendees can bring lawn chairs, but no food or drink will be allowed in. The Waterboro Recreation Department’s “Heritage Tax Snack Shack” will offer lobster rolls, pulled pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, snacks, water and light beverages for cash purchase. Rustic Taps will be on site with beer and wine for those with proper identification, and will accept credit cards, Lowe said.

Tickets will be available at $15 apiece until 11 p.m. the night before the event at: www.YorkCountyBluesFest.com. Tickets will be $25 at the door on the day of the event.

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Tammy Wells — 207-780-9016

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous