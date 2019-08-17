WESTBROOK — Five registered Republicans nominated Phil Spiller Jr. to run for mayor and Deb Shangraw to run for the Ward 1 City Council seat Saturday.

The two were the only nominations for the November ballot to come out of the GOP caucus Aug. 17 at the Westbrook Community Center.

So far in the race, Spiller will be competing with City Councilor Mike Foley, the city Democrats’ nominee, as well as two other Democrats, incumbent Mayor Mike Sanphy and Michael Shaugnessy. The deadline for nomination papers is Sept. 6.

“I want this city to continue to be a place we all come to know and love, but I also recognize we need to grow in order to prosper,” Spiller said Saturday. “I am choosing to run for this office today not only because of my experience, dedication to and love for this city, but because I feel we need to come together as a strong community in order to move forward toward a brighter future.”

Spiller, a veteran military pilot and a Jet Blue pilot, is active in the city, working with Discover Downtown Westbrook on a number of events and projects like Together Days. Spiller, an active presence at City Council meetings, is the son of former Mayor Phil Spiller Sr.

Shangraw, a local business and property owner who recently was a key player in securing a spot for the Hawkes’ “walking man” sign on the National Register of Historic Places, will be running against the Democrats’ pick, former Community Services Director Maria Huntress. Huntress also was nominated to fill the seat for the remainder of former Councilor Brendan Rielly’s term, which ends in November. Rielly stepped down early, Aug. 1.

Shangraw said she has long wanted to be involved in local government.

“I’d like to make a difference in the budget, as well as push my veterans housing initiative,” she said. “I want to have a voice on the other side of the podium,” Shangraw said.

Spiller and Shangraw have unsuccessfully run for the offices before.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: