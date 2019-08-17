NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Connecticut judge has ruled that a murder case against a slain doctor’s wife can proceed, despite officials viewing some of her documents that were protected by attorney-client privilege.
The Hartford Courant reports a state judge in New Britain on Friday rejected a request by Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi’s lawyers to dismiss the case.
The 71-year-old Kosuda-Bigazzi is accused of bludgeoning 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi with a hammer at their Burlington home two years ago. Bigazzi was a UConn Medical School professor.
Her lawyers argued she cannot get a fair trial because investigators viewed documents seized from her home that were part of her defense strategy.
Kosuda-Bigazzi has claimed self-defense.
The case, however, is expected to be moved to Hartford because the judge ruled it should be handled by authorities who have not seen the documents.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Rash of burglaries hits Portland restaurants, stores
-
Sports
Saturday’s major league roundup: Three Yankees ejected in win over Indians
-
Arts & Entertainment
Anderson Cooper opens up about his mother’s death
-
Sports
Saturday’s major league notebook: Guerrero Jr. leaves Jays game with sore knee
-
Sports
Little League World Series: Curacao continues its success