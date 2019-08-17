Much has been written and said about immigration in the last year. And much has not been said.

A recent rule change by this administration made it clear that they only intend to let in those who are self-sufficient, who are educated and who, perhaps, have a job. But what is not said here is equally important.

This policy is set in place to cherry-pick only the best and brightest from areas consumed by conflict or famine or corruption or a combination of them all. The old label for this is “brain drain.”

Perhaps now, in all honesty, we should change the plaque on the Statue of Liberty to read: “Give us your best, your brightest, your most well-off. Forget about the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

Stephen R. Aucoin

Kennebunk

