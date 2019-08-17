SUTTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 39-year-old Shane Newman was arrested Friday in connection with the accident in Sutton on Wednesday morning.
Authorities say 51-year-old Daniel DeLima, of Millbury, was found dead on a front lawn of a home. Early says vehicle debris at the scene led to the arrest of Newman, who lives in Sutton.
Newman is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury and death. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Uxbridge District Court.
It’s not clear if Newman has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Rash of burglaries hits Portland restaurants, stores
-
Sports
Saturday’s major league roundup: Three Yankees ejected in win over Indians
-
Arts & Entertainment
Anderson Cooper opens up about his mother’s death
-
Sports
Saturday’s major league notebook: Guerrero Jr. leaves Jays game with sore knee
-
Sports
Little League World Series: Curacao continues its success