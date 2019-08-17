A 51-year-old New Hampshire man died Friday night after his motorcycle struck a utility pole in Bridgton.
Timothy McNamara was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson on Kansas Road around 11 p.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The bike swerved off to the left and hit a utility pole. McNamara succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The sheriff said an investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Dozens dead or hurt in wedding hall blast in Afghan capital
-
Politics
Trump’s speech at Shell plant drew thousands of workers paid extra to be there
-
New England
Jeffrey Epstein associate’s link to picturesque Massachusetts town shocks residents
-
Nation & World
Indian authorities begin easing clampdown in Kashmir
-
New England
Pedestrian seriously injured in Portsmouth hit-and-run crash