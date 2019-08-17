BOSTON — Eduardo Rodríguez pitched 7 1/3 stellar innings, red-hot Rafael Devers belted a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

The win came a few hours after Boston had to put ace lefty Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left elbow.

Trey Mancini had a double – his eighth straight game in Fenway Park with an extra-base hit – for the Orioles, who have dropped six straight.

Rodríguez (14-5) allowed four hits, struck out four, walked two and hit a batter in setting his career high for wins in a season. He’s 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in his last eight starts against Baltimore, the team that originally signed him.

Devers’ two-run shot went into the Green Monster seats and made it 4-0 in the seventh. In his last four games, he’s 11 for 18 with two homers and seven RBI.

Asher Wojciechowski (2-6) gave up two runs in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. In his only other career start against the Red Sox, he held them to one hit over 7 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 10 on July 21 at Camden Yards.

Brock Holt broke a scoreless tie when he homered into Boston’s bullpen over a leaping bid by right fielder Anthony Santander leading off the fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with a triple off the Monster and scored on Wojciechowski’s wild pitch.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said he frequently looks at the scoreboard to monitor teams Boston’s trying to catch in the AL’s wild-card race.

“Why not? That’s the way it is,” he said. “That’s part of baseball. Whoever says they don’t look, they’re lying. You always pay attention.”

The Red Sox remained 6½ games behind Tampa Bay, the second wild-card team, and trail wild-card leader Cleveland by 7½ games.

