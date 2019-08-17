EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time in about a decade, the New York Giants seemingly don’t have to worry about Eli Manning getting hurt.

In just two preseason games, Daniel Jones, the first-round draft pick and heir apparent, has shown he can play in the NFL.

Jones is 16 of 19 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He’s completed 84.2 percent of his passes with a 151.8 quarterback rating.

The team co-owner, John Mara, said recently he would love to see Manning as the starter all season and for Jones not to play. Coach Pat Shurmur seconded that approach after New York won its second consecutive game.

Manning has looked good playing just two series. He had a three-and-out against the Jets and hit all four of his passes in engineering a first-drive touchdown against the Bears. He is 5 of 5 for 42 yards and a TD. His quarterback rating is 143.8.

Shurmur has said Jones is getting ready.

“I still think we’ve got training camp left to push through, we’ve got preseason games left to push through,” said Shurmur. “I would say right now, we’re three weeks from any of us being ready, so that’s sort of where we’re at. We’ve got work to do and so that’s how I approach that. That would be my answer to that question, I guess.”

EAGLES: Philadelphia signed 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown to a one-year deal. He’s coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season.

JAGUARS: Receiver Marqise Lee practiced for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his left knee last preseason.

DOLPHINS: Miami will use the third preseason game, against Jacksonville on Thursday night, as a dress rehearsal for its Sept. 8 regular-season opener against Baltimore, and Coach Brian Flores said he’ll likely use Ryan Fitzpatrick as his first-team quarterback.

CHARGERS: The team’s worst fears were confirmed when it learned Derwin James, an All-Pro second-year safety, will be sidelined deep into the regular season.

James will undergo surgery next week to repair a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

A more definitive timeline should be known after the procedure, but James has been told he’ll need a recovery time of three to four months.

