PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Portsmouth.
Investigators say the 19-year-old Portsmouth woman was found lying in the road unconscious around 1 a.m. Friday.
Police believe she was struck by a vehicle on Woodbury Avenue. The woman was taken to the hospital where she remained in serious condition on Friday. Her name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth police. Anonymous tips can be left at 603-431-1199 or online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.org.
