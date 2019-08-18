ATLANTA — Ronald Acuna Jr. was removed from the Atlanta Braves’ game Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after standing at the plate admiring a long fly ball that did not leave the park.

Acuna, an All-Star outfielder, was pulled before the fifth inning after failing to run out a drive off the right-field wall in the third. The ball bounced off the wall for a long single. Acuna, 21, likely would have had an easy double if he had hustled from home plate.

Manager Brian Snitker followed Acuna into the tunnel for an apparent conversation during the fourth before Adam Duvall entered the game in left field in the fifth, with Rafael Ortega moving from left to center field.

He didn’t run. You’ve got to run,” Snitker said. “It’s not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate you’re responsible for 24 other guys. That name on the front is a lot more important than the name on the back of that jersey. You can’t do that. We’re trying to accomplish something and do something special here, and personal things have got to be put on the backburner. You just can’t let your team down like that.”

Acuna said he never before failed to hustle out of the batter’s box. “That was the decision the manager took and I respect his decision,” he said through a translator, adding his lack of hustle “was unintentional.”

REDS: Cincinnati placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of the last three games.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville.

NATIONALS: Washington put struggling closer Sean Doolittle on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis, a day after he gave up three home runs in the ninth inning against Milwaukee.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Kyle McGowin from Double-A Harrisburg.

ROCKIES: Right-hander Scott Oberg was treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career.

Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital Saturday and remained there overnight. The Rockies then put Oberg on the 10-day injured list.

PHILLIES: Outfielder Bryce Harper left the game against San Diego after the fifth inning because of dehydration on a muggy day.

“I feel better now,” Harper said after the 3-2 loss. “It’s weird. An hour ago I couldn’t see in front of me, kind of.”

INDIANS: Corey Kluber was removed from a minor league start after one inning with abdominal tightness.

Kluber, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since breaking his arm during a start May 1, was taken out of the game for Triple-A Columbus in Charlotte, North Carolina, for precautionary reasons. Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner, was making his third start as he attempts to return from the injury.

