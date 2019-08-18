AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin law enforcement told him Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. He had no details about the accident.

Benson was a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under Coach Mack Brown, who said Sunday that Benson’s death has left him grief-stricken.

“He was as good as you’ll ever see as a football player and as tough as they come,” said Brown, who recently returned to coach North Carolina following a long run at Texas. “But what I’ll remember most is what a special, special person he was. We always enjoyed talking with him because he was such a bright and unique guy. There will never be another one like him, and he will be dearly missed by so many. It’s just heartbreaking, but we feel very fortunate to have had him in our lives.”

Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and ranks ninth in NCAA history with 5,540 yards rushing. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Bears in 2005 and helped Chicago reach the playoffs the following season. He had his finest NFL years with Cincinnati from 2008-11.

PATRIOTS: The team granted wide receiver Dontrelle Inman’s request to be released, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The move opened a spot on the 90-man roster for reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was placed on the non-football injury list.

RAIDERS: General Manager Mike Mayock told disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown it’s time to decide whether he’s “all in or all out” about playing this season after losing a fight with the NFL over his helmet.

Mayock issued a statement to reporters that the Raiders released in a video on Twitter expressing his frustration that Brown didn’t participate in practice Sunday despite being healed from the frost-bitten feet that have sidelined him for most of training camp.

Brown also lost a grievance with the league to allow him to use a helmet that is no longer certified as safe. Brown had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved, but Pro Football Talk reported that the league determined the helmet failed a test.

Mayock says Brown is still upset about the “helmet issue” but the Raiders have done everything they could to help him. Mayock says there are “89 guys busting their tails” and that he hopes Brown will join his teammates soon.

CHARGERS: All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot this week and could miss three months

Coach Anthony Lynn said Sunday after a 19-17 exhibition loss to New Orleans that James has opted for surgery after receiving more evaluations the past couple days. He suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Thursday’s practice against the Saints.

James will likely be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, meaning he could not be activated until after Week 8. If he is out the full three months, he would likely not be back until the final five games of the season.

GIANTS: Wide receiver Golden Tate III has been placed in concussion protocol after he was injured Friday night in a 32-13 preseason victory over the Chicago Bears.

Tate will be suspended for the first four games of the season because of a failed drug test but is permitted to practice and play preseason games.

COLTS: Second-year receiver Daurice Fountain will be placed on season-ending injured reserve because of a dislocated and fractured left ankle.

Fountain was injured on a running play during Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

