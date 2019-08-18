BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs totaled four hits and lost 10-1 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Manchester, New Hampshire.

Matthew Kent (5-6) allowed 10 hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Matthew Gorst gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Brett Netzer of Portland hit his seventh home run of the season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Frank Lampard didn’t get the Chelsea homecoming he craved as his wait for a first win as manager went on following a 1-1 draw with Leicester at London.

Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time record scorer, was in charge at home for the first time since his offseason appointment but had to settle for a point when Mason Mount’s seventh-minute goal was canceled out by Wilfred Ndidi’s second-half header.

• Sheffield United claimed its first win since returning to the league, beating visiting Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by John Lundstram.

HONDURAS DEATHS: A fight between fans of rival teams Motagua and Olimpia at Tegucigalpa, Honduras, left four people dead and led to the suspension of the game Saturday night.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Courtney Williams scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 78-68 at Uncasville, Connecticut, to clinch a playoff berth.

Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season, and Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and nine assists. Connecticut (19-8) has won three straight games and 8 of 10.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) for her first championship in the event at Mason, Ohio, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.

By winning her first hardcourt final since the 2017 U.S. Open, she’ll be No. 10 when she returns to New York. Keys entered the tournament on a streak of early flameouts in her last three tournaments.

• Daniil Medvedev beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win the men’s title. It was his third straight final but the first time he’d won.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 241: Stipe Miocic stopped Daniel Cormier with a barrage of punches in the fourth round, reclaiming his heavyweight title with a stunning comeback victory Saturday night at Anaheim, California.

Miocic (19-3) appeared to be losing the first three rounds of his rematch with the 40-year-old Cormier (22-2), who added the heavyweight belt to his light heavyweight title by stopping Miocic in the first round in July 2018.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Will Power won the shortened race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the 13th straight season he’s won a series event. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.

Lightning strikes at Pocono after a rain-shortened NASCAR race killed one fan in 2012.

RUGBY

PLAYER DIES: Batley Bulldogs, an English rugby league club, said Archie Bruce, 20, one of its players, was found dead in his hotel room after a game in France.

Bruce made his debut Saturday night for Batley in a second-tier Championship match against French club Toulouse.

