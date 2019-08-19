Much of what John Balentine writes is laughable, but “Stop Talking About Race” – invoking as it does the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to make the case Democrats are driving current politics’ race baiting – might be a new low.

Balantine cites “Trump’s lack of verbal skills” as an excuse for current discourse. By that logic the Democrats are the ones who called another nation a “s…hole country;” told four Democratic representatives (three of them native-born Americans) to go back where they came from; lied about what those representatives have said about Israel (show us where they said they “hate” Israel; accused U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a crusader for better race relations, of being a racist; had their language parroted by the El Paso shooter; referred to Mexicans as rapists and drug dealers.

Throughout the last campaign and since almost his first day in office Trump has been the divider-in-chief. The current emphasis on racial politics is his doing. Balentine is either naive or disingenuous.

Tom Lizotte

Biddeford

