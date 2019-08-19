Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 9-16.
Summonses
8/7 at 7 p.m. Georgia L. Paula Hernandez, 67, of Mast Road, was issued a summons on Mast Road by Officer Kenneth Walberg on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.
8/13 at 7:47 p.m. Ernest John Toti, 70, of Juno Beach, Florida, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of operating without a license.
Fire calls
8/9 at 1:36 p.m. Accident on the Turnpike Spur.
8/9 at 1:47 p.m. Assist State Police.
8/9 at 2:26 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.
8/9 at 3:50 p.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
8/9 at 4:29 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/10 at 10:15 a.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
8/10 at 4:03 p.m. Assist South Portland with K-9 tracking.
8/10 at 4:15 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.
8/10 at 7:56 p.m. Alarm on Applegate Lane.
8/10 at 9:46 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.
8/11 at 12:00 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Bucknam Road.
8/11 at 4:24 a.m. K-9 tracking on U.S. Route 1.
8/11 at 11:13 a.m. Elevator alarm on Foreside Road.
8/12 at 4:22 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.
8/12 at 7:26 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Town Landing Road.
8/12 at 9:39 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Blackstrap Road.
8/12 at 10:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mussel Cove Lane.
8/13 at 4:05 a.m. Alarm on Baltusrol Circle.
8/14 at 3:39 a.m. Assist Westbrook.
8/14 at 12:40 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.
8/14 at 3:48 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.
8/15 at 7:46 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
8/15 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.
8/15 at 6:10 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Blackstrap Road.
8/15 at 7:41 p.m. Assist Chebeague Island.
8/15 at 7:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Richway Road.
8/15 at 10:24 p.m. Assist Westbrook.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Aug. 9 to 16.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Planned Parenthood predicts women will ‘delay or go without care’ as it leaves federal program
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Aug. 22-29
-
Local & State
WGME, other Sinclair stations, run stories promoting Trump campaign merchandise
-
Local & State
Clans keep traditions alive at annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games in Topsham
-
Business
MaineHealth, Anthem team up for joint insurance venture