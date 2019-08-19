Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 9-16.

Summonses

8/7 at 7 p.m. Georgia L. Paula Hernandez, 67, of Mast Road, was issued a summons on Mast Road by Officer Kenneth Walberg on a charge of keeping a dangerous dog.

8/13 at 7:47 p.m. Ernest John Toti, 70, of Juno Beach, Florida, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Sgt. Michael Brown on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/9 at 1:36 p.m. Accident on the Turnpike Spur.

8/9 at 1:47 p.m. Assist State Police.

8/9 at 2:26 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

8/9 at 3:50 p.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

8/9 at 4:29 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 10:15 a.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 4:03 p.m. Assist South Portland with K-9 tracking.

8/10 at 4:15 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

8/10 at 7:56 p.m. Alarm on Applegate Lane.

8/10 at 9:46 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

8/11 at 12:00 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Bucknam Road.

8/11 at 4:24 a.m. K-9 tracking on U.S. Route 1.

8/11 at 11:13 a.m. Elevator alarm on Foreside Road.

8/12 at 4:22 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

8/12 at 7:26 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Town Landing Road.

8/12 at 9:39 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

8/12 at 10:29 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mussel Cove Lane.

8/13 at 4:05 a.m. Alarm on Baltusrol Circle.

8/14 at 3:39 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/14 at 12:40 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Drive.

8/14 at 3:48 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

8/15 at 7:46 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/15 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

8/15 at 6:10 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Blackstrap Road.

8/15 at 7:41 p.m. Assist Chebeague Island.

8/15 at 7:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Richway Road.

8/15 at 10:24 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Aug. 9 to 16.

