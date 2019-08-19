WESTBROOK— The city has received a $100,000 grant to help the Intercultural Community Center and My Place Teen Center strengthen programs that help students transition from middle school to high school.
The grant was among $1.35 million in funds the New York Life Foundation recently awarded.
“Both MPTC and the ICC do vital work in their communities. Middle school is a vulnerable time for students, and without these programs children and youth would be without a safe, productive and enriching place to go after school or during the summer,” Marlyn Torres, senior program officer with the foundation.
