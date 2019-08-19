Regarding the new “public charge” rules that would deny permanent status to immigrants who use public services: It’s worth noting that while they say they exclude the school lunch program, in fact the only way students qualify for free and reduced lunch is for their parents to apply for food stamps and/or fill in a needs-application.
Either of those applications could count against the parents in their quest for green cards.
Just another cruel and hidden trick to deprive people of color from access to resources; and, in some states, to deprive the schools who teach these children of access to crucial Title I funding, which is also allocated based on the number of Directly Certified free and reduced lunch participants.
Susan Young
Cumberland
