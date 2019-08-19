Michelle Obama famously said, “When they go low, we go high.” Marianne Williamson is running for president and living this message. She is the only presidential candidate with the insight needed to enact humane policies while guiding America in tending to the roots of our invisible, multidimensional wounds.

At marianne2020.com, you’ll find Williamson’s specific proposals and that she supports many of the same policies as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Unlike other candidates, she succeeds in helping everyday Americans understand the need for progressive policies by connecting with people on an authentic level. She honors democracy, checks and balances, the right to dissent, and the Office of the Presidency, whereas Donald Trump clearly does not.

Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The Presidency is not merely an administrative office. That’s the least of it. It is more than an engineering job, efficient or inefficient. It is pre-eminently a place of moral leadership.”

Like Trump, Williamson is not a conventional politician. Unlike Trump, she is invested in the dignity and unification of the American people. She motivates with love, not fear, and she doesn’t resort to contempt.

Her campaign isn’t fueled by any kind of disdain-laden statements designed to rile up audiences. She sees a holistic, systemic picture of America’s most pressing issues and understands how to create genuine, non-dualistic space where trauma can be released and healing can occur.

Marianne Williamson is a leader with a strong internal compass and the ability to delegate wisely. She has what it takes to lead the country harmoniously with grace as the 46th president of the United States.

Sable Knapp

Portland

