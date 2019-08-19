The Maine Legislature has yet to approve a vital infrastructure bond: roads and bridges, renewable energy, broadband, workforce education, child care for Maine’s shrinking labor force, and Land for Maine’s Future.

LMF’s $40 million portion of the bond would provide funds to protect Maine’s critical agricultural and “Working Waterfronts” threatened by alternative development.

The Working Waterfronts Program preserves land, piers and wharfs along the coast traditionally used for the fisheries and marine economy, also contributing to tourism, Maine’s largest industry!

Initially funded by voters from a 2003 bond, 25 Working Waterfront projects in towns all along the coast from Lubec to York have been protected from private sale and potentially non-marine uses.

Over 42 acres appraised at some $21 million with 7,190 feet of shoreline affecting nearly 1,000 boats and 1,234 fishermen and families have benefited.

Please encourage your state senators and representatives to support the Land for Maine’s Future and Working Waterfronts bond.

Working Waterfront Projects – 2003-2016 (Source: Coastal Enterprises, Inc.):

Holbrook’s Community Foundation, Harpswell; Port Clyde Fishermen’s Co-op, St. George; Boothbay Region Land Trust; Davis Wharf, Tremont; Pemaquid Fishermen’s Co-op, Bristol; Town of Isle au Haut; Bremen Lobster Co-op; Vinalhaven Fishermen’s Co-op; Spruce Head Fishermen’s Co-op, S. Thomaston; Ship to Shore Lobster, Owls Head; Friendship Lobster Co-op; Fishermen’s Heritage Lobster Co-op, Friendship; Johnson’s Bay Wharf, Lubec; Old York Historical Society, York Harbor; Potts Harbor Lobster, Harpswell; Town of Scarborough, Pine Point Pier, Scarborough; North End Co-op, Westport Island; Great Wass Island Lobster & Bait Co, Beals Island; Quoddy Bay Lobster, Eastport; J.O. Brown & Son Inc., North Haven; South Bristol Fisherman’s Co-op; Moosabec Mussels Inc., Jonesport; Maine Fresh Lobster, Bremen; Beals Municipal Landing; A&R Enterprises, St. George

Ron Phillips

Waldoboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: