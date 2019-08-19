The Skatalites

8 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. baysidebowl.com

Jamaica’s Skatalites are celebrating 55 years as not only a band, but one of the original ska acts. Though many founding members have passed away, the spirit of the band and its music is as vibrant today as it ever was. With any luck, they’ll play classics like “Swing Easy” and “Street Corner,” but regardless of the set list, it will surely be a lively show from a legendary band that’s also known for its ska take on the James Bond theme. Maine’s Gorilla Finger Dub will get things going with a set of reggae-inspired rock.

Lula Wiles

8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com

“What Will We Do” is the latest album, and it’s a mighty good one, from Boston roots folk trio Lula Wiles. Ellie Buckland and Isa Burke play fiddle and guitar, and Mali Obomsawin is on bass. All three women sing lead vocals, write songs and play multiple instruments. Fun fact: They’re all originally from Maine and met as kids at Maine Fiddle Camp. Portland indie-folk act SnugHouse opens the show.

Red Baraat

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $24 in advance, $28 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Here are the three most important words you need to know about the Red Baraat show in Rockland: Global dance party! The Brooklyn, New York-based band is known for its fusion of North Indian bhangra, hip-hop and jazz with a thread of punk energy running through it. Expect plenty of horns and drums but don’t expect to spend too much time sitting down during Red Baraat’s performance.

