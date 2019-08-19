A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after crashing a vehicle on Benton Road in Albion, police said.

The man, Phillip Brown, of Albion, was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of two dogs riding with him in the 2006 Toyota died as well, according to a news release Monday from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said both vehicle speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the fatal crash, which occurred about a half-mile from Brown’s home, according to Lt. Chris Read of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the single-vehicle rollover at 4:25 p.m. Saturday and found the vehicle had veered over into a dirt shoulder before coming back onto the road and rolling over several times. Brown and two dogs in the Toyota were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Neighbors who heard the crash called 911 and responded to the scene, giving first aid until an ambulance arrived.

