DALLAS — As the Dallas Cowboys return to Dallas from Hawaii, set to resume practice at the Star on Tuesday, holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott is headed back to Cabo San Lucas not in the best of spirits.

Elliott and his agent Rocky Arceneaux are miffed at a joke owner Jerry Jones made at Elliott’s expense following Saturday’s 14-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Asked if rookie Tony Pollard’s impressive play was helping him with the Elliott negotiations, Jones quipped, “Zeke who?” to roaring laughter.

Elliott and his agent didn’t share in the fun.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke – we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux told ESPN’s Chris Mortenson.

A source confirmed Elliott’s unhappiness with the joke and said things could get interesting in the next few days. Jones did apologize for the joke on the spot and acknowledged that Elliott was a big part of their plans with Pollard working with him and not as a replacement for him.

RAIDERS: Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to training camp with Oakland, a day after being given an ultimatum by general manager Mike Mayock to be “all in or all out.”

Brown took part in meetings in Napa before the team broke camp, a person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release details.

Brown didn’t attend practice Sunday as he works to find a helmet that he’s comfortable using and that meets safety standards set by the NFL and NFLPA. Brown lost a grievance seeking to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has used throughout his career because it was too old to be certified as safe.

PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers’ third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada.

Rodgers sat out the Packers’ second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.

COLTS: Indianapolis put second-year receiver Daurice Fountain and running back D’Onta Foreman on injured reserve and waived safety Derrick Kindred.

TITANS: Running back Derrick Henry is back at practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of Tennessee’s training camp.

• The Titans are getting kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith back on the field and off the physically unable to perform list after each passed physicals.

RAMS: Jim Hardy, the oldest living University of Southern California and Los Angeles Rams football player who was the MVP of the 1945 Rose Bowl, has died. He was 96.

