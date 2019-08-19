Chebeague Island

Tues.  8/27  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  PH

Wed.  8/28  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Cumberland

Mon.  8/26  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Durham

Mon.  8/26   Planning Board

Tues.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Falmouth

Thur.  8/22  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee  TH

Mon.  8/26  6 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Wed.  8/28  8:30 a.m.  Town Council Retreat  Central FS

Freeport

Tues.  8/27  5 p.m.  Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  8/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Thur.  8/22  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Mon.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Communications Advisory Committee  TO

Tues.  8/27  5:30 p.m.   North Yarmouth School Fund Committee  TO

Pownal

Mon.  8/26  7 p.m.  Select Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  8/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Tues.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee  LC

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles