Chebeague Island
Tues. 8/27 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Wed. 8/28 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Mon. 8/26 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Durham
Mon. 8/26 Planning Board
Tues. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Falmouth
Thur. 8/22 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee TH
Mon. 8/26 6 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Wed. 8/28 8:30 a.m. Town Council Retreat Central FS
Freeport
Tues. 8/27 5 p.m. Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Thur. 8/22 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Mon. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Communications Advisory Committee TO
Tues. 8/27 5:30 p.m. North Yarmouth School Fund Committee TO
Pownal
Yarmouth
Thur. 8/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Tues. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee LC
