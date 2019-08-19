WESTBROOK — Deb Wall, the organizer behind Maine Market Crafts, is looking for more vendors to help boost the Saturday morning market into a regular family event.

Maine Market Crafts is holding a craft market at Riverbank Park every Saturday morning, starting around 9 a.m., through Oct. 19.

“We were looking at times and figured nothing else really goes on Saturday morning, so why not come here,” Wall asked. “We have a few vendors, but can fit 30 in the space.”

The market now has a few booths and live music, right in front of the playground portion of the park.

Wall’s hope is to have enough vendors join that it will attract a bigger crowd and more families. She also hopes to raise enough money through vendor fees to donate to worthy causes.

“It would be great to donate to one of the animal groups or refugees out here,” she said. “We aren’t looking to make money, but we also aren’t making enough to really donate, as we pull maybe $50 a weekend total. I’d love to see more families and children here, too. We are right by the park and have face painting and snacks.”

Crafters of all types are invited to get a booth at the event. Anyone interested in having a booth should contact [email protected].

