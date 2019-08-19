PORTLAND — The School Department is offering a special tour of four school gardens Sunday, Aug. 25, from 1-5 p.m.

The event is designed to give the public an opportunity to learn about how the living classrooms benefit students and the community at large.

The tour begins at East End Community School, then proceeds to Rowe Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School, and ends at Portland Arts & Technology High School.

The tour is free, but attendees are asked to provide their own transportation or to carpool. For more information, contact [email protected]

