‘The Wizard of Oz’

2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, $64 to $87. msmt.org

Follow the yellow brick road to Brunswick for a production of “The Wizard of Oz.” Three of the most beloved characters you’ll ever meet hope to find a heart, a brain and some courage as they help their pal Dorothy find her way home. Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, will tell the Wicked Witch of the West what for, and Toto will pull the curtain back – literally and figuratively – on the Wizard. If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, so can you. Grab a ticket and beware of flying monkeys.

‘Fortune’

7:30 p.m. Friday. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $15, $22. deertrees-theatre.org

Head to Harrison on Friday evening for a production of the offbeat comedy “Fortune.” The story centers around 30-something storefront psychic Maude who is down on her luck when it comes to love. What happens when a accountant named Jeremy walks into her shop? Is he looking for love in all the wrong places or do he and Maude have a date with destiny? There’s only one way to find out.

Maine Outdoor Film Festival

5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Riverbank Park, Westbrook, donations will benefit Rippleeffect. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

If you’re a fan of outdoor-themed films and would like to see several of them while in the great outdoors, we’ve got just the thing. The Maine Outdoor Film Festival is being presented by Rippleffect and takes place in a lovely Westbrook park. You’ll see a total of eight short films including “Breathe” and “Sea Level Rise in Maine.” Rippleffect is a non-profit youth and community development organization operating outdoor adventure programming out of Portland.

Ales For Tails

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $50 day of event, $15 under 21. eventbrite.com

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland wants your Saturday to go to the dogs, in the best way possible. Ales for Tails is an afternoon packed with food trucks and local brews, and all funds raised directly support the nearly 6,000 pets that the league supports. Admission comes with enough tasting tickets for eight, 5-ounce pours from the more than 20 brewery booths including Bissell Brothers, Oxbow Brewing and Waterville Brewing Company. HP Hood will be on site serving whipped cream treats for the doggos, and you can also visit several dog-loving vendors who will have plenty of freebies. Tell your very good girl and very good boy dogs that they don’t need to stay at home for this party, they’re the stars of it!

‘Wings’

7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $31, $26 seniors, $18 students, 12 and under free. porttix.com

Here’s a chance to see the first film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Wings” is a 1927 silent film set during World World I and its being screened at Merrill Auditorium with live accompaniment on the Kotzschmar organ by Peter Krasinski. What’s more, a collection of WWI memorabilia recently discovered in a Farmington attic will be on display in the lobby. “Wings” was lauded for its realistic air-combat sequences, and the cast includes Clara Bow, Charles “Buddy” Rogers and Richard Arlen. It’s also one of Gary Cooper’s earliest films, and although his role in “Wings” is minor, it was career-launching.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: