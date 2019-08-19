YARMOUTH — Royal River Community Players is holding auditions for its upcoming season, which will feature the historical drama “Stroll Haunted Yarmouth,” “Narnia: The Musical,” and “Heidi.”

Auditions will be held Aug. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Yarmouth Community House, 179 East Main St., and Sept. 4 from 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Harrison Middle School, 220 McCartney St.

All ages and all experience levels are welcome for all shows, but those interested in auditioning for “Narnia,” which will be staged in January 2020, are asked to prepare a song and, if possible, bring sheet music.

Royal River Community Players was formed in 2017 to bring multi-generational performance opportunities to Yarmouth and neighboring communities. For more information, see royalrivercommunityplayers.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: