BRUNSWICK — At-large Town Councilor Dan Ankeles will hold public office hours Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9-10 a.m. at Wild Oats Bakery and Cafe in the Tontine Mall on Maine Street.
“Even in a low-key month like August, there is still plenty to talk about,” Ankeles said in a press release. “Please stop by if you have any town-level issues you want to discuss or question you need to ask.”
