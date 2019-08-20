A Portland maintenance and solid waste worker died Sunday at the city’s District Road facility, a city spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland, was finishing his shift emptying municipal trash barrels in the downtown area and had driven his trash truck back to the city’s yard at District Road off outer Congress Street.

At about 10 a.m., Dinh got out of the city-0wned truck and was then somehow killed by it. A resident discovered Dinh about 1 p.m., the city said.

Portland spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said she could not provide any more details about how the death occurred. While investigations into the circumstances are ongoing, Grondin characterized the death as an accident, and City Manager Jon Jennings offered his condolences to Dinh’s fellow employees.

“I think of our City staff as one big family, and it is never easy when you lose one of your own, especially in such a tragic manner,” said Jennings in a statement. “We are all mourning Martin’s death, and praying for his wife and family during this extremely difficult time.”

Portland police and the medical examiner’s office responded to the death, and officers with the department’s traffic division are reconstructing the incident to determine what happened.

The state’s Department of Labor, which has jurisdiction over municipal employee safety, has also been contacted, but a spokeswoman for the department declined to provide any details, except to say that a municipal employee death had occurred.

Dinh had been employed by the city since August 2018.

This story will be updated.

