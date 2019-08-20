PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal fishing managers are restricting the fishery for a commercially important species of squid for the rest of the year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says restrictions on the fishery for illex squid, which are also called shortfin squid, begin on Wednesday morning. Vessels won’t be allowed to bring more than 10,000 pounds per trip of the squid from federal waters to docks.
The agency says the fishery is expected to hit 95 percent of its annual quota for 2019 on Wednesday. That’s the reason for the restrictions, which will last until Dec. 31.
Fishermen from Maine to North Carolina harvest millions of pounds of the squid every year for use as food.
Rhode Island is a major state in the East Coast squid industry.
