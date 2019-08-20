Falmouth police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who may have run away from home.

Tacoma Malloy was last seen Aug. 17 at his family’s home in Falmouth, police said.

He may be in the Falmouth or South Portland area, police said.

Malloy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information about Malloy’s whereabouts should call Falmouth Lt. Frank Soule or Lt. Jeff Pardue at 207-781-2300.

