Preti Flaherty attorney appointed to state animal welfare council

Bonnie Martinolich, a partner at Preti Flaherty, has been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to the 14-member Maine Animal Welfare Advisory Council.

Each AWAC member is appointed to provide expertise for a designated interest in animal welfare. Martinolich was specifically appointed as an attorney with experience in animal welfare law.

The Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s statutory duties include advising the commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry on proposed revisions, implementation and evaluation of animal welfare rules and laws. The council’s duties also include reviewing training programs and making recommendations for training.

Martinolich is a longtime dog rescuer and animal welfare advocate, a board member of Maine Friends of Animals and a district leader volunteer for the Humane Society of the United States. She is a past president of Almost Home Rescue, an all-volunteer, all-breed dog rescue, and past member of the board of the New England Federation of Humane Societies.

“I’m honored to be appointed by Governor Mills to serve on the Animal Welfare Advisory Council,” Martinolich says. “I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to the welfare of animals in this state through my service on AWAC.”

Recognition

The Freeport Fire Company presented Bow Street Market with a Community Service Award on Aug. 8. The recognition honored the Nappi Family and Bow Street Market for their long-term, continuing support of fundraising efforts conducted by the Freeport Fire Company.

The U.S. National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security notified Southern Maine Community College that it has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through 2024.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The University of Southern Maine announced the Board of Visitors elected its chairman and vice-chairwoman, Luc Nya and Jane Eberle, respectively.

In addition, new members have been appointed to USM’s Board of Visitors.

Nya serves as a children’s behavioral health program coordinator in the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. Eberle works as the director of business partnerships for the South Portland School Department and formerly represented parts of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland in the Maine Legislature.

The new local members of the board are: Kimberly Hamilton, president of FocusMaine, a private-sector led, job creation initiative; Chris Lavoie of Keller Williams Realty; Julia Trujillo Luengo, who directs the city of Portland’s new Office of Economic Opportunity; and Jennifer McCarthy, Maine Medical Center’s chief operating officer.

VIP Tires & Service, announced Tim Winkeler of Falmouth has been promoted to president and CEO; formerly he was president and COO. John Quirk of Falmouth has been promoted to executive chairman; he was formerly the chairman and CEO.

Best Lawyers in America has named all four partners: attorneys Gerald F. Petruccelli, Michael K. Martin, James B. Haddow and Bruce A. McGlauflin for inclusion in the 2020 Edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Great Works Internet has hired Christopher Caiazzo, who is also a state legislator representing Scarborough, as the company’s new director of customer operations.

Maine Life Real Estate Co. announced that Jennifer Caron of Portland has joined the Maine Life Real Estate team of eXp Realty, based in Scarborough.

Giving back

Portland-based Consolidated Communications Inc., a broadband and business communications provider, presented a $1,250 donation to the Travis Mills Foundation in celebration of the company’s 125th anniversary.

Granted

HUD’s Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Program has renewed its support of 25 programs that help low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families over a three-year period, including a grant of $1.4 million to the Frannie Peabody House in Portland.

Maine Medical Center has received $1.3 million from the National Institutes of Health to study how changes in the expression of a certain gene affect obesity with the hope of leading to new strategies for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

