Your recent editorial on the placement of social workers in public libraries to “reach people in deep need” (Our View, Aug. 15) is a welcomed message, one I hope Maine municipalities will consider as they seek to promote mental wellness.

I wish, however, that you had included licensed professional counselors as contributing mental health caregivers to such initiatives.

As a career-long member of the counseling profession, I can attest to the fact that experienced licensed professional counselors possess the knowledge and skill set to join social workers and other health care professionals in this form of community service.

Frank Burtnett

Rockport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: