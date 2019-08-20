The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

What role should the “well regulated militia” idea play in gun ownership currently? Some people believe that the wisdom of the Founding Fathers binds us to this dictum.

They ought to consider the circumstances that prevailed in those times. They would realize those men were brilliant and insightful, but fallible. For example, many were slave owners.

I doubt that any foresaw automatic weapons, tanks, planes and H-bombs. Our Second Amendment right should be construed to allow firearms of the 1700s to be kept and carried. Imagine a miscreant showing up at a garlic festival, nightclub or mall with one of those weapons. Most of the intended victims would be alive to enjoy the freedoms protected by our Constitution.

Leo Carter

Cliff Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: