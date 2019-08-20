If you go into independent journalists’ and media websites you will learn there have been tens of millions of citizens who had to leave their countries because of extreme violence and war. This has been occurring for the best part of a decade.

You might read about the Iraq citizens, Syrian citizens and people from African and Central American countries where citizens fled from corrupt, violent political regimes and more. All these people were forced to leave their homelands. Their trauma is unimaginable.

I think to fully understand this entire situation, we need to ask how all of this violence and support for violent political and military rule began.

There are different versions of explanations for all of this violence. I caution you to read very carefully and thoroughly.

We must look more closely at the gross inequities that exist and ask why and fully understand this condition.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

