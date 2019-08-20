BOSTON — Aaron Nola pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions, getting three runs of support in the first inning and cruising to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s homer in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.

Nola (12-3) allowed two runs and one walk, striking out seven. José Alvarez and Mike Morin shared the eighth before Hector Neris came on for the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts was out trying to advance to third on a grounder to the shortstop, and then pinch-runner Chris Owings was doubled off first on a hard liner to the shortstop — shifted over to second base — to end the game. It was Neris’ 22nd save.

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (1-2) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings as Boston ended a five-game winning streak.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora was upset about a call in the fourth inning when Rhys Hoskins hit a chopper right down the line that was fielded by third baseman Rafael Devers behind the bag. Third base umpire Vic Carapazza spread his arms — apparently signaling a foul ball — but the play continued.

Devers threw to second, but did not get the runner retreating to the bag; there was no play at first. Hoskins was credited with a single.

J.T. Realmuto struck out to end the inning.

NOTES: The Boston bullpen kept up its strong run, allowing just one baserunner in 5 1/3 innings. Over the past six games, the Red Sox relievers have allowed only two earned runs in 26 2/3 innings pitched. They have not allowed a homer in 102 batters. … LHP David Price (wrist) threw in the bullpen before the game and could return to the roster as soon as this weekend in San Diego.

