PORTLAND — Police are encouraging business owners and residents to lock their properties in the wake of a rash of downtown burglaries.

Since July 28, a dozen businesses have been broken into. In some cases, police said, entry was gained through open doors or windows.

The individual or individuals involved are targeting cash registers or safes, they said, and although the crimes have been similar, they can’t say for certain they are connected.

“At this point we don’t know if it is one thief are a combination of different ones,” Lt. Robert Martin said at a press conference Monday at the police station.

Martin said it is not uncommon to have a few break-ins in the summer months, but a series like this is “unusual.”

Police have some leads, he said, but are asking the public to contact them if they have any information to share. Anonymous phone tips can be left on the department’s tip line at 874-8584.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: