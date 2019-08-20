Arrests

8/10 at 12:56 p.m. Burton Haskell, 62, of Gorham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Andrew Nelson on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/11 at 12:39 a.m. John M. Gillar, 24, of Buxton, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 9:08 p.m. Brittany J. Abbott, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 10:53 a.m. Brian York, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Todd Bernard on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and outstanding warrants.

8/12 at 1:18 p.m. Cindy Boston, 53, of Biddeford, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 4:20 p.m. Brittney J. Abbott, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of an outstanding warrant and violating conditions of release.

8/13 at 6:37 p.m. Brennon A. Williams, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic needles and violating conditions of release.

8/13 at 11:15 a.m. Nicholas A Alfonso, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of operating under the influence and driving to endanger.

8/14 at 1:07 a.m. Jason A Gage, 44, of Augusta, was arrested at Bug Light Park by Officer Michael Mizzoni on an outstanding warrant.

8/14 at 10:08 p.m. Tobie Clement, 52, address unlisted, was arrested on Route 703 by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/16 at 7:40 p.m. Patrick Brown, 38, of St. Leonard, Maryland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

8/10 at 2:08 a.m. Glenn Robinson, 65, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Andrew Nelson on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/12 at 5:08 p.m. Riyad Gargoum, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Nutter Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/12 at 6:06 p.m. Jessica Kostopoulos, 34, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Nelson Road by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/12 at 10:51 p.m. Daniel Sullivan, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on East McArthur Circle by Officer Kaitlin Thurlow on a charge of assault.

8/14 at 10:42 a.m. Megan Jackson, 29, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and displaying false plates.

8/15 at 3:13 p.m. William B. Flanigan, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Philip Longanecker on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/15 at 6:31 p.m. Sherry Dwyer, 30, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/15 at 8:23 p.m. Jordan Grant, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Kevin Theriault on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle.

8/16 at 4:37 p.m. A 12-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of criminal trespassing.

8/16 at 4:37 p.m. A 12-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Fire calls

8/13 at 7:08 p.m. Fire on Maine Mall Road.

8/16 at 10:59 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Main Street.

8/17 at 2:39 p.m. Alarm call on Ridgeland Avenue.

8/17 at 5:31 p.m. Unpermitted burn on South Richland Street.

8/18 at 7:06 a.m. Vehicle fire on Highland Avenue.

8/18 at 10:36 a.m. Water leak on Front Street.

8/18 at 11:51 a.m. Alarm call on Barnstable Road.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 51 calls from Aug. 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: