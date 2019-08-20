Maine State Police were looking for a Litchfield man late Tuesday night in connection with the reported kidnapping of his girlfriend.

Joshua Tilley fled his mother’s house at 746 Dead River Road in Litchfield on Tuesday night. Tilley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Tilley fled into the woods around 9 p.m.

There had been a police presence in the area throughout much of Tuesday in response to a report of a woman who texted 911 and said she was being kidnapped. The woman, who has not been identified, was later found safe.

State police are advising residents to call state police in Augusta at 624-7076 if they see any signs of Tilley.

Patrols were added in the Litchfield area Tuesday night.

Related Police in active standoff in Litchfield after a woman reported she was in distress

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: