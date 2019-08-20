Arrests:

8/14 at 7:28 p.m. Louis Delvecchio, 51, of Brunswick, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Lewiston Road on charges of operating under the influence, operating after revocation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

8/14 at 1:02 a.m. Joanna Dittrich, 44, of Brewer, was arrested by Officer Nicholas George on Hamilton Court on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and attaching false plates.

8/16 at 6:28 a.m. Adekunle Adeyanju, 38, of Parliament Circle, was arrested by Officer Nicholas George on a warrant.

8/18 at 5:59 p.m. Kurt Dunn, 56, of Royal Oak Circle, was arrested by Officer Kerry Libby on Old Tavern Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/17 at 5:59 a.m. Christopher Kalina, 37, of Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas George on Lewiston Road on charges of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

8/15 at 7:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Pipit Drive.

8/15 at 12:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Perkins Street.

8/16 at 6:58 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

8/16 at 7:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Sky-Hy Drive.

8/16 at 10:30 a.m. Property damage accident on Lewiston Road.

8/16 at 3:44 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Aug. 14-19.

